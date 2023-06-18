Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Graduation Sheet Cake

The surface of this graduation sheet cake is perfect for decorating in any way you like!

Ingredients

1/4 cup baking cocoa

1 cup water



1 cup butter, cubed2 cups sugar2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup buttermilk2 large eggs, room temperature, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Frosting:

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup baking cocoa

1/3 cup 2% milk

3-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional: Vanilla frosting and assorted sprinkles

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, combine cocoa and water until smooth. Add butter; bring to a boil. Remove from the heat; cool slightly.

-In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, baking soda and salt. Add cocoa mixture and mix well. Beat in buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Pour into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-22 minutes.

-For frosting, in a large saucepan, combine cocoa and milk until smooth; add butter. Cook over low heat until butter is melted. Remove from the heat; stir in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Immediately spread over warm cake. Let stand until cooled. If desired, decorate with vanilla frosting and sprinkles.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.