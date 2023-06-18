East Forest School Announces 2023 Valedictorian & Salutatorian

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – East Forest School has announced its 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Kenzie Ann Kopchick–Valedictorian

Kenzie (pictured above on the left) is the daughter of Shane and Kelly Kopchick, of Marienville.

She has participated in Student Historians, Foreign Language Club, Art Club, and basketball. She was the Student Council Vice President and a member of the National Honor Society.

Her awards include the Top 25 Academic Award, Gold Presidential Education Award, Student Council Award, the Bausch and Lomb Science Award, Lena Chips Award, Good Citizenship Award, Female Sportsmanship Award, and the High School English Award.

She plans on enlisting in the United States Air Force.

Harmony Leigh Fike–Salutatorian

Harmony (pictured above on the right) is the daughter of Lloyd and Jennifer Fike of Marienville.

She has participated in ACS Mini Relay for Life, soccer, cheerleading, Foreign Language Club, and Art Club. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was the Student Council Treasurer.

Her awards include the Top 25 Academic Award, Gold Presidential Education Award, Female Athlete of the Year Award, William E. Snyder Memorial Scholarship, Lions Club Scholarship, and the Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship. She was also the 2023 East Forest Prom Queen.

She plans to attend Gannon University majoring in Early Elementary Education.

