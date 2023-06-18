Featured Local Job: Caseworker Intern

Clarion County has an opening for a Caseworker Intern.

POSITION: Caseworker Intern

Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children and Youth Services, Clarion, PA.

PAY GRADE: $12.00/hour starting rate.

POSTING DATE: Thursday, June 8, 2023.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Senior status at accredited college or university with successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This position is professional social casework training under a structured internship program. To provide support for identified population who is experiencing difficulties; to advocate for identified population by providing services both directly or through service linkage; to facilitate growth, improve emotional well-being and promote optimal functioning within the home, school, and community environments.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under supervision conducts intake or preliminary interviews to determine needs of individuals/families. Under supervision provides support to assigned group of individuals. Under supervision advocates for and empowers individuals served by the agency. Under supervision develops and implements plans for individuals and/or families based on assessed needs and strengths. Under supervision makes referrals to county and community service providers as needed. Collaborates with service providers and monitor’s progress. Under supervision effectively works in a team atmosphere, collaborates with other Human Service staff and community resources regularly. May be required to facilitate meetings as needed. Under supervision makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies as necessary, according to the needs of those served. Under supervision attends court hearings, testifies, and writes reports as needed. Under supervision maintains regular contacts with individuals, families and/or guardians through home and office or school visits. Under supervision maintains accurate documentation. Prepares reports and other paperwork within time frames mandated by federal or state regulation and/or county policy. Under supervision travels frequently and makes home visits to individuals as necessary. Under supervision completes necessary filing and maintenance of records. Under supervision utilizes computer to document all service coordination activities. Uses other office equipment such as fax machine, scanner, etc., as needed. Under supervision depending on the position placement, other duties may include investigates general protective services reports and assesses safety and risk of children and families; recruits, licenses and maintains resource families for the foster care program; conducts parent education programs. Under supervision provides transportation for clients to medical, dental, and other needed services, including the transport to foster homes or other facilities. Under supervision performs general housekeeping activities within such areas as a home, child day care center, visiting rooms or others.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attends staffing, training and other meetings as required. Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA, C.S. and Chapter 6. Performs other job-related work as required.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

None

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives continuous instruction and regular supervision from Supervisor in regard to daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt. Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of individuals. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways. Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above average dust/dirt/odors and smoke. Occasionally works evenings or weekends as needed.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands, feet/legs, torso necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Senior status at accredited college or university with successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment.

All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with individuals, co-workers, and others. Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individuals’ information and records. Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment. Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License and daily access to reliable transportation. Travel will be throughout the county to complete assessments, monitor conditions, and provide interventions in individuals’ homes within the county. Must understand and comply with all mandatory reporting requirements of CYS. Must possess the principles and practices used in social service work, and the ability to apply those principles and practices within the scope of the position. Must possess knowledge of social, economic and health problems and resources and be able to interact effectively with said resources on the client’s behalf. Must possess the ability to conduct thorough, complete assessments using prescribed instruments and to determine the most appropriate, least restrictive level of care needed. Must possess ability to plan and organize work and prepare adequate records and reports. Must possess ability to practice organizational and stress management skills and to practice use of good judgment. Must possess the ability to deliver and evaluate appropriate services to individuals and to monitor the effectiveness of such services. Must possess some technical knowledge of operating personal computers and related software, or ability to learn and operate with reasonable accuracy and speed. Must possess ability to interpret regulations, policies, and procedures, and apply them accordingly. Must possess the ability to work with persons who have physical, mental, or emotional disabilities, who are economically disadvantaged and may be involved in the court system, and advocate on their behalf. Must be able to interact effectively with internal agency staff, state department staff, counselors, provider agencies, attorneys, and court. Must possess ability to make accurate observations and documentation of same in regard to individuals’ needs and make determinations of risk assessment. Must possess some knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations. Must possess ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed. Must be able and willing to learn about the juvenile court system as sit relates to child services and apply that knowledge to essential job duties.

Clarion County is an equal opportunity employer.

Clarion County is a drug-free workplace.

Applicants who require special accommodations due to a disability should contact the human resources department at 814-226-4000 ext 2909 for assistance.



