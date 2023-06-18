Margaret E. “Peg” Carey, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:45 PM Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community at Conneautville.

Born January 4, 1931 in Franklin, Peg was the daughter of Willis M. and Alberta Pryer Ritts.

At an early age, her family moved to Victory Heights, where she attended and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1948.

She was employed at Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, Joy Technologies and last at Huff Chapel Funeral Home, all in Franklin.

Peg was an accomplished seamstress having done alterations and sewing for many clothing stores, people and friends in the local area.

She was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Franklin; and the Golden Geezers of the church.

Survivors include two daughters: Cindi Jones and her husband, Webster of Meadville; and Rhonda Pfeil and her husband, Michael of Ashville, NY; three grandsons: Brent Smith and his wife, Kristy of Aberdeen, MD; Jason Pfeil and his wife, Theresa of Bradford; and Benjamin Pfeil of Sharpsville; in addition to great-grandchildren: Reagan Smith and Garrett Smith of Aberdeen, MD; and Lydia Pompa of New York City, NY.

Also surviving is a sister, Nancy Wentworth of Erie; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: John and Robert Wilson; and by two sisters-in-law: Louise and Phyllis Wilson.

Friends may call Tuesday 1 PM until 3 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 3 PM in the funeral home with Paula Levine, chaplain of AseraCare Hospice, presiding.

Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in Peg’s name to AseraCare; 12664 U.S. 19; Unit 1-A; Waterford, PA 16441.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

