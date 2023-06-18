PFBC Honors Volunteer for Outstanding Service to Anglers and Boaters

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to announce that Tom Hutcheson, Butler County, has been honored with the prestigious Stanley Long Outstanding Volunteer Service Award.

(Pictured Left to Right: Award recipient Tom Hutcheson, PFBC Lake Habitat Section Chief Ben Page. Photo courtesy PFBC.)

The award recognizes Hutcheson’s 15 years of volunteer service to the PFBC, which includes his involvement in more than 70 lake and stream habitat projects in the northwest region of the Commonwealth. Throughout his service as a volunteer, Hutcheson has contributed to the construction and placement of hundreds of fish habitat structures at lakes including Presque Isle Bay, Pymatuning Reservoir, Woodcock Creek Lake, Lake Arthur, and Glade Run Lake. Stream habitat projects that have benefitted from Hutcheson’s involvement include Ross Run, Morrison Run, Thorn Creek, Browns Run, Buffalo Creek, North Deer Creek, Caldwell Creek, Spring Creek, East Branch Sugar Creek, and Little Sandy Creek.

In addition to his contribution to habitat projects, Hutcheson has also volunteered on approximately 25 trout stocking operations annually for the past 15 years, assisting Waterways Conservation Officers (WCOs) throughout Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

Hutcheson, a retired school teacher who resides in the Slippery Rock area, is an ambassador for fishing, hunting, and other outdoor activities in his community and promotes youth involvement in conservation. Outside of the PFBC, Hutcheson has worked as a counselor for the Mercer County Conservation Camp and provided maintenance to public access areas operated by Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. He is a lifetime member of the Slippery Rock Sportsmen’s Club.

About the Stanley Long Outstanding Volunteer Service Award

This award is presented to individuals who have provided remarkable volunteer service to the anglers and boaters of Pennsylvania. The award honors the memory of Stanley Long, who served the PFBC for more than 55 years as a volunteer law enforcement officer. In May 1947, Long became a special fish warden in Lehigh County. During his tenure, his title changed to deputy fish warden, deputy waterways patrolman, and Deputy WCO. He logged more than 50,000 hours of volunteer service to Pennsylvania anglers and boaters. His service included law enforcement, fish stocking, and information and education efforts. He worked for eight PFBC executive directors, five law enforcement bureau directors, and seven district WCOs.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.