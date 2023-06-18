Ruth E. Hepler, 77, of Knox, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past 6 years.

She was born in Lucinda on February 7, 1946 to the late Bernard and Josephine (Ochs) Gatesman.



Ruth married Karl E. Hepler on January 14, 1967 at the St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda, PA.

Karl preceded her in death on January 8, 1999.

In addition to Karl and her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Bernard, Charles and Henry.

She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Norman and Olive (Glinkerman) Hepler, Lois “Kate” Kost and Freda Hepler.



Ruth was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Emlenton, PA.

She was a homemaker for most of her life, but also worked at Clarion County Transportation and then at Clarion University in the bakery department at a job she loved.

She was also a past member of the Monroe and Wentling’s Corners Community Clubs.



In her healthier days, Ruth enjoyed bowling, gardening, canning and making jams and jellies.

Ruth enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing games, especially Dominoes and card games with her grandchildren.



Ruth is survived by her daughters: Rona (Todd) Bowser of Curllsville and Rena (Don) Venturini of Oakdale and her 3 grandchildren that she adored, Nicholas, Erin and Curtis.



She is also survived by her sibling in-laws, Edna Heeter Riley, Lori Hepler, Loni (Linda) Hepler, Ken Kost, Thelma Gatesman and Jane Gatesman and numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends will be received on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Parish: 715 Main St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church at 11:00 am with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in Saint Mark’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Knox.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.



Friends and family may send online condolences and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

