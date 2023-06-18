 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

A Special Delivery… Briggs Christopher Seigworth

Sunday, June 18, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8TFmio8yKBdNyNTa (1)A Special Delivery… Briggs Christopher Seigworth!

Dave and Shawna Seigworth, of Knox, welcomed their first child together, Briggs Christopher Seigworth.

Briggs was born on Saturday, June 3, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He weighed six pounds three ounces and was 20 inches long.

Briggs’ maternal grandparents are Brad and Cheri Huefner.

His paternal grandmother is Barbara K. Seigworth.

At home, older siblings, Kelsey and Carter, welcomed the arrival of their new baby brother.

To submit a birth announcement, send it to [email protected].

Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

Lec Logo(1)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.