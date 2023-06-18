All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Don Hosey
Don Hosey served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Donald E. Hosey (Don)
Born: December 22, 1948
Died: May 19, 2023
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Don proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1966 to 1969.
He also served the community through his memberships with the American Legion Post #0454 and the VFW Club #7132 of Rimersburg.
Family and friends were received on May 24, 2023, at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg where Military Honors were accorded by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #0454 and the VFW Post #7132 of Rimersburg.
He was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
