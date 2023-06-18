SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Is Serving a Special Father’s Day Menu Today!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant is serving a special Father’s Day Menu on Sunday, June 18.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
The restaurant is not taking reservations. The seating is on a first-come first-served basis.
Father’s Day Menu – Sunday, June 18
OPTIONS:
– Creamy Chicken & Gnocchi
– BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
– BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
– New York Strip Steak
– BBQ Chicken Thighs
– Stir Fry
This menu will be run all day on Sunday in conjunction with their regular menu. The restaurant will not be running their normal “Burger Special” on Sunday.
Save Some Room for Dessert!
Dining Room Hours:
Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
