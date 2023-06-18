 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Is Serving a Special Father’s Day Menu Today!

Sunday, June 18, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet BasilSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant is serving a special Father’s Day Menu on Sunday, June 18.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The restaurant is not taking reservations. The seating is on a first-come first-served basis.

 

Father’s Day Menu – Sunday, June 18

OPTIONS:

– Creamy Chicken & Gnocchi
– BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
– BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
– New York Strip Steak
– BBQ Chicken Thighs
– Stir Fry

Father's Day 2023

This menu will be run all day on Sunday in conjunction with their regular menu. The restaurant will not be running their normal “Burger Special” on Sunday.

 

Save Some Room for Dessert!

Sweet Basil Dessert
 

Dining Room Hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.