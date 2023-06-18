Car Crashes into Clarion Twp. Home, Driver Flees on Foot

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) — Witnesses say the driver of a black BMW station wagon fled the scene after he crashed the car into a Clarion Township home.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, emergency personnel were called to the scene near the intersection of Day City Road and Route 322 at 12:45 p.m.

Clarion-based State Police confirmed to exploreClarion that an unknown male fled on foot.

Crews from the Shippenville/Elk Volunteer Fire Department, the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Pennsylvania State Police stationed at the Clarion barracks responded, according to Clarion County 9-1-1.

Clarion County 9-1-1 says the scene was cleared at 1:52 p.m.

