Car Crashes into Clarion Twp. Home, Driver Flees on Foot

Sunday, June 18, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Corsica BMW House Accident 01CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) — Witnesses say the driver of a black BMW station wagon fled the scene after he crashed the car into a Clarion Township home.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, emergency personnel were called to the scene near the intersection of Day City Road and Route 322 at 12:45 p.m.

Corsica BMW House Accident 02

Clarion-based State Police confirmed to exploreClarion that an unknown male fled on foot.

Crews from the Shippenville/Elk Volunteer Fire Department, the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Pennsylvania State Police stationed at the Clarion barracks responded, according to Clarion County 9-1-1.

Clarion County 9-1-1 says the scene was cleared at 1:52 p.m.


