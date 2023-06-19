 

Operator Falls Asleep at Wheel, Sideswipes Truck in Work Zone on Route 36

Monday, June 19, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barTIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel in a construction zone on Thursday on Route 36 in Tionesta Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred around 9:59 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 37-year-old Joshua S. Focht, of Altoona, fell asleep at the wheel of a 2023 Ford construction vehicle and sideswiped an unoccupied 2022 Mack Truck.

According to police, Focht was traveling at a slow rate of speed through a work zone when he collided with the Mack Truck, which was parked on the west shoulder of Route 36.

Focht was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was later towed by Rustler’s Towing.

According to police, Focht was charged with a traffic violation.


