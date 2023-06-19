7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Juneteenth – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
