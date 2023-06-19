Barbara Ann Kirkwood Burden Clark, 93, of Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Monday evening, June 12, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Barbara was born on July 8, 1929, in Rouseville.

She was the daughter of the late Samuel Jackson and Anna Wilkins Kirkwood.

She was a 1947 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Barbara was of the Protestant faith.

In her earlier years, she was employed by Wolf’s Head, Hunter Wilson Barrel Works, Oil Well Supply and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Barbara loved all things about Pennsylvania, especially the beauty of the four seasons, its rolling hills and rich history.

She often shared with others her childhood memories of living in a tar paper house that her father built on an oil lease in Salina.

Her great aunt Edythe taught her to play the violin at five years of age.

In years past, she played first chair in the Cranberry School Orchestra, first violin in the Oil City and Meadville Civic Orchestras, and most recently, second violin in the Venango Chamber Orchestra.

Barbara had an eye for interior decorating and restored her house into a comfortable, attractive and elegant home.

She loved all animals, wild and domestic, and often reminisced of her family’s 13 goats.

Surviving are her children, Kathi Ann Clark of Franklin, Sue Ann Clark of Honolulu, HI, Jeffrey Allen Clark of Oil City, and Kenneth James Clark and his wife, Angela, and a granddaughter, Kaylee Rose Clark, all of Thornton, CO, as well as a number of nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husbands, her daughters’ father, Tommy Jack Burden, and her sons’ father, Richard D. Clark; and her beloved brother, James Tyler Kirkwood, who passed away on December 26, 1962.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 SR 257, Seneca, Cranberry Twp., from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Eric Reamer, pastor of the Oil City Free Christian Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Rynd Farm Cemetery, Oil City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, Precious Paws Animal Rescue or a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

