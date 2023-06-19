Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southern Mac and Cheese

Enjoy this comforting dish!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of elbow macaroni

2 large eggs, room temperature



1 can (12 ounces) of evaporated milk1/4 cup butter, melted2 tablespoons prepared mustard1 teaspoon seasoned salt1 teaspoon pepper8 ounces processed cheese (Velveeta), melted2 cups shredded mild cheddar cheese, divided2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Directions

-Cook macaroni according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350°.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, butter, mustard, seasoned salt, and pepper until combined. Stir in the processed cheese and 1-1/2 cups of each cheddar cheese.

-Drain macaroni; stir into cheese mixture. Pour into a greased 3-qt. baking dish. Top with remaining cheeses. Bake, uncovered until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly, 25-30 minutes.

