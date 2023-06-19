 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southern Mac and Cheese

Monday, June 19, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this comforting dish!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of elbow macaroni
2 large eggs, room temperature

1 can (12 ounces) of evaporated milk
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons prepared mustard
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 teaspoon pepper
8 ounces processed cheese (Velveeta), melted
2 cups shredded mild cheddar cheese, divided
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Directions

-Cook macaroni according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350°.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, butter, mustard, seasoned salt, and pepper until combined. Stir in the processed cheese and 1-1/2 cups of each cheddar cheese.

-Drain macaroni; stir into cheese mixture. Pour into a greased 3-qt. baking dish. Top with remaining cheeses. Bake, uncovered until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly, 25-30 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.