Clarion Rehabilitation Services Announces CHAMP 2022-23 Co-Student Athletes of the Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Rehabilitation Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) named Kendall Dunn and Aiden Hartle as the 2022-23 Co-Student Athletes of the Year.

Kendall graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School this year where she participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball throughout her high school career.

Her future plans are to attend Pitt Bradford to become a physical therapist and will start her collegiate athletic career with the volleyball team while she is there.

“Kendall was unfortunately sidelined from sports for most of this year due to injury, but she has been working hard behind the scenes to get back,” said Clarion-Limestone Athletic Trainer Emily Lubas. “She is such a dedicated person not only to sports but her academics as well. She is one of those people that if she puts her mind to something, it will most definitely be accomplished.”

Aiden graduated from North Clarion High School this year, where he was a member of the baseball and basketball teams.

His future plans are to attend PennWest Clarion to major in business management.

While at Clarion, he will continue his athletic career with the baseball team.

“Aiden has excelled in both the classroom and in the athletic arena,” Clarion Rehab owner Seth Babington said. “His teachers and coaches speak very highly of him. He is a hard worker who has performed well and I am excited to see him move on to the next level at PennWest Clarion.”

CHAMP and Clarion Rehab Services would like to congratulate this year’s two recipients.

Both student-athletes received a $250 scholarship presented by Clarion Rehab as well as a gift certificate from Sweet Basil.

