Francis P. O’Brien Jr., 88, of Henry’s Bend, PA., passed away at Oakwood Heights on June 17, 2023 after an extended illness.

Born June 18, 1934, he was the son of the late Francis P. “Red” O’Brien Sr. & Philomena “Marie” Guth O’Brien.

Frank was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and earned his Master’s degree from Clarion State College in Clarion, PA.

He enriched the lives of hundreds of students throughout his 25 plus years of teaching the 4th grade at Siverly, Lincoln and Hasson Heights Schools in the Oil City School District until his retirement in 1996.

Frank was married to the love of his life on May 2, 1959, to his best friend and wife Nancy Jane Stubler, who preceded him in death on January 28, 2009.

Frank was an exceptionally talented gardener, who dedicated his talents tending to his gladiolas and tomatoes.

He took great pride in manicuring his lawn in Henry’s Bend.

He also enjoyed playing board games, cards and dominos with his wife and friends.

He was an enthusiastic diehard Steeler fan and enjoyed joking, teasing and making others laugh.

All who knew him could recognize his one and only unforgettable laugh!

He was a loving and devoted husband, father and papa and who enjoyed the company of numerous nieces, nephew and many friends.

Frank is survived by his children, Timothy O’Brien and wife Pamela of Chelsea, ME, Daniel O’Brien and wife Beth of Franklin, PA, Erin Herman and husband Jason of Oil City, PA, and Colleen Stevenson and husband Michael of Cooperstown, PA, and a daughter-in-law, Marlene O’Brien and her brother Dale of Grand Junction, CO.

He is blessed with 14 grandchildren, Dr. Erica O’Brien and husband Brian Lawrence, Sean O’Brien, Colin, Kevin and Kelly O’Brien, Anthony and Vincent O’Brien, Devon and Aidan O’Brien, Michaela Cooper and husband John, and Benjamin Herman, Kassidy, Brett and Josh Stevenson and 3 great-grandchildren: Liam and Willa Lawrence and Trenton Walaski.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a sister, Bernadine Rossman and a son, Patrick J O’Brien.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023 with the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard at 6PM at the beginning of Tuesdays visiting hours, and Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 10AM to 1PM.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11am at St. Patrick Church with Fr. James Campbell presiding.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Oakwood Heights Nursing Home.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

