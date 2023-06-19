Police Seeking Information on Burglary of Jenks Township Camp

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding a burglary that occurred at a camp in Jenks Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Saturday, June 17, troopers responded to a camp burglary on Lamonaville Road in Jenks Township, Forest County, at 10:26 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

Police say an unknown actor(s) entered the residence through a window of the camp sometime between 12:00 a.m. on November 28, 2022, and 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Vantine at PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

