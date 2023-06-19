Regional Amphitheater at County Park, Foxburg Golf Preservation, and Redbank Historical Society Projects Pitched at Hearing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Testimony for three proposed Clarion County projects was presented on Thursday at a legislative hearing held at PennWest University-Clarion as part of plans to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

(Pictured above: Executive Director Cassandra Coleman and State Representatives Parke Wentling and Donna Oberlander listen to testimony.)

Three projects from Clarion County were presented, including a Regional Amphitheater at Clarion County Park estimated at $1.854 million, restoration of the historic Foxburg Golf Course at over $1 million, and finishing the $350,000.00 clock tower restoration at the iconic home of the Redbank Valley Historical Society in New Bethlehem.

Pennsylvania is discussing possible legacy infrastructure projects in the state as part of America250PA, planning, encouraging, developing, and coordinating commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States, Pennsylvania’s integral role, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future.

The bicameral committee of House and Senate members was a bipartisan effort. The Infrastructure Improvements & Projects Committee (IIPC) will host 12 public hearings to identify these projects. The committee will meet as a whole at the end of this year to discuss what projects may move forward. The committee will forward those projects to the full legislature for possible funding. According to Executive Director Cassandra Coleman, a funding source has yet to be identified, but the committee hopes for something in the 2024-25 Commonwealth Budget.

Coleman and State Representatives Robert Merski, Donna Oberlander, and Parke Wentling attended the Clarion meeting and listened to testimony. The IIPC is made up of 24 appointed legislative members.

The Regional Amphitheater at Clarion County Park Project

Comment excerpts from Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan and Rick Rossi of Delta Development.

On May 23, 2023, the Clarion County Board of Commissioners passed a Resolution declaring our official support of the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semi-quincentennial. We plan to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States with various events in 2026, including parades, picnics, fireworks, and re-enactments, including the American Revolution and the signing of the Declaration of Independence and other performances. We also intend to integrate Western Pennsylvania’s contributions to the founding of the United States into the programming.

Project250 – Regional Amphitheater is a project designed to bring history to life through education and celebration. Once completed, it will be a regional asset that will engage visitors from throughout Western Pennsylvania and abroad in America250 re-enactments and performances. Clarion County does not have publicly accessible performing arts space large enough to hold such programming.

Once funded, the 1,000 – 2,000-person Amphitheater will be located at Clarion County Park – a 48-acre public park 1.8 miles from Interstate 80. The location and capacity of the Amphitheater will make it a regional attraction that can accommodate a variety of re-enactments and performances to celebrate the United States’ rich history, as well as the vital role that Western Pennsylvania’s people and places played in the fight for the nation’s independence.

The county will invite a variety of regional groups to use the Amphitheater for re-enactments and performances, including Company C, 2nd Regiment, United States Sharp Shooters, PennWest Clarion Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Clarion Community Theatre, Knox Community Theatre, and other performing arts groups from a multi-county region. Upon completion, the Project250 – Regional Amphitheater will be a regional destination facility that allows Western Pennsylvania to actively participate in the America250 celebrations through an engaging educational and celebratory experience.

Development of the Regional Amphitheater will increase day visits and overnight stays in Clarion County and Western Pennsylvania. By creating a performing arts venue of this nature, facility patrons will spend money within the region’s hotels, dining venues, retail stores, fueling and charging stations, and other recreational activities.

According to a recent report commissioned by DCED on the economic impact of travel and tourism in Pennsylvania, in 2021, travel and tourism within Clarion.

The county generated $110.0 million in consumer spending, thereby supporting 1,095 jobs in our county.

The recently published Clarion County Analysis of Tourism and Promotional Opportunities found that we in Clarion County should strive to improve or create assets that allow us to attract tourism spending more effectively. The study noted that an Amphitheater is a tourism amenity that Clarion County currently needs to have, but it would fulfill a need and fill a gap in the market. The Amphitheater will allow us to leverage our location along Interstate 80 to entice more travelers and tourists to experience Clarion County rather than pass through It.

Western Pennsylvania’s people and places have contributed countless to this nation’s founding and subsequent history. We do not, however, have a publicly accessible performing arts venue to tell our story in celebration of America250 effectively.

We are asking the Infrastructure Improvements & Projects Committee to favor our request for $1.854 million in funding for Project250 – Regional Amphitheater. The creation of the Amphitheater allows our region to partake in a statewide effort to educate, celebrate, and provide for the enrichment of all Pennsylvanians during this historic event.

The Foxburg Golf Preservation – 1887 Project

Comment excerpts from Daniel Johnson and James Martin.

Founded in 1887, Foxburg country club is the oldest continuous-use golf course in the United States.

Our memorabilia go back to the 1800s when Joseph Mickel Fox first learned the game of golf; he had returned to Scotland and met old Tom Morris. And when he saw what was going on, and he had him made, made him some clubs to bring back, and that’s when the process started, and they started clearing the ground on the, the large grant that the, the Fox family had.

We plan to start with the restoration once the money is available. We’re looking at over $ 1 million to do this project, but It may be closer to $2 million. As with anything, it will get even higher than that as costs increase. We plan to start this in 2024 and end it in 2025, meeting grant requirements to finish by 2026.

All our board members are complete volunteers. Nobody receives any pay for anything that any of us do. We’re all committed to doing this because of our passion for the game and this golf course.

A great deal of passion has come because people love golf. The 137-year history of the course is phenomenal, with some of the PGA pros that have been there, including Payne Stewart and Arnold Palmer and others who have been there.

The American Golf Hall of Fame has had some superb banquets attracting 150 to 200 people with pros in attendance. We’d like to rejuvenate all of the Foxburg Country Club. I learned of the golf course because I played golf and to be on those hallowed grounds as I could play in Scotland and the Jackson Christie Open.

Christie was also at the Foxburg Club with Tom Morris. So we think it’ll be a phenomenal kick to the racism. When it’s up and running a hundred percent, you could have another 80-room hotel built. It’s a beautiful landscape and a lot of hunting and fishing goes on as well.

We were looking for the full amount that we requested. We hope that by the end of our complete project with an endowment, we’ll also raise. We’ve currently raised $714,000 in just over a year. Part of that is from a grant from the DCED that we received, but we’re still out knocking on doors. We’ve got a couple of fundraiser experts that help us at no cost.

Eventually, this will get rolled out to the entire golf community nationwide.

The project is appealing to most of the PGA pros. The Pennsylvania pros and other golf courses want to promote this legacy brand. The legacy is for tomorrow.

Although we talk about the history of this course, it’s really about tomorrow. Not only would there be support from PGA pros, but who knows where golf is going internationally? We have some members in different parts of the country, and they are also speaking on our behalf, and a great deal of that groundswell will occur. As they learn about the project, members realize they want to be part of a winner.

All of the board members will be contributors to the campaign, and one member has a challenge grant out for every board member who gives a thousand dollars; he will match it up to a hundred thousand. More fundraising is planned, and we are excited as people learn about it.

We’re also trying to get in touch with some of the PGA. I’ve also called some contacts to talk to some television networks, specifically CBS. I have some connections with the owner of Dick’s Sporting Goods to see if they might be interested in assisting.

A lot of this started from a phone call to the US PGA to see if there was any help they could give. They’re the ones that we need to start a 501 C3 before we can even begin to talk to them about it.

This is extremely exciting because these players are coming and around the country. Those individuals and their families, their spouses, and sometimes their entire families come to our community and spend their dollars. We know it’s high on their list, and they are looking forward to this being retooled, rejuvenated, and coming back and having more of their national tournaments.

Redbank Valley Historical Society

Comment excerpts from Deb Huffman, president of the Redbank Valley Historical Society.

This project is a perfect fit leading up to America’s 250th Anniversary.

We have existed for over ten years under the Redbank Renaissance. The Society is a volunteer-run organization comprised of nine board members. We have an active membership program where individuals can learn about the valley’s history.

The Northwest Bank decided to shut its doors and location in downtown New Bethlehem and gifted the bank to the Historical Society.

The iconic building is now to the point where the Society can house many displays and provide educational programs and special events.

Built in 1929 under the direction of Charles E. Andrews, the original First National also included a clock tower 107 feet high that still looks out over the New Bethlehem business district. One hundred and seven tons of steel were used in its construction.

Andrews was a prominent local businessman who built a lot of New Bethlehem. The building was designed to resemble another iconic structure, in Pennsylvania Independence Hall.

The design is reminiscent of a red brick Georgian colonial-era town hall meeting place. White Vermont marble was used in the trim and around the exterior doors, windows, and main entrance doors. The arch windows are replicas of those also found in Independence Hall. Over a hundred tons of steel were used to support the structure of this building, including the metal frame and stairs of the iconic clock tower.

The 2000-pound bell was placed atop the clock tower on Armistice Day in 1929.

While the Society continues reviving the building, m be done to preserve downtown.

One of the ways we want to use this building is a coalition with the Redbank Valley Trails Association, created from our old railroad through New Bethlehem.

By preserving this building, we can provide history, exhibits, special events, and programming and give our tourists something to do. With the History Center being right on Main Street, our goal is to help flourish some of our activity on the empty sidewalks by being a center point in town as a place to visit when using the trails.

Some of our local restaurants and other small businesses will also benefit from this. New Bethlehem has been economically stressed ever since our coal mines’ decline and closing. We understand that some people can’t afford to pay for membership to be part of our group. Everything we do in that building must be open and free to the community. All we ask are for donations to keep this building and our programs going to continue the area’s rich history.

It is also important to educate our youth. We work with our local schools and provide hands-on educational projects where they can learn about the area they live. Our ultimate goal is to instill this in our students so they can be part of preserving our history in New Bethlehem.

We are preserving the building and the clock tower. We as a society know that the building is a big undertaking to maintain. We took ownership of the building to prevent another structure in town from being turned into apartments or neglected. We as a society believe it was our duty to preserve this building and keep the Andrews legacy alive. One of the Society’s projects is to maintain the iconic clock tower in Bell Tower.

For the past two years, we have been part of the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), where businesses contribute donations for tax credits from the state.

Currently, we have been able to fix some major construction on the copula of the clock tower. We’ve done brick and mortar and reporting of bricks, but the big thing to us was getting that clock running. It has been a while since it has run. Last year, we were able to electrify the clock.

The bells are ringing, the clock is moving, and the stories you hear are amazing; when I was a kid, I knew I had to be home at five o’clock because I looked at that bell tower.

That was our biggest accomplishment, but the Society must complete the work. We need more funding to finish. We have above the copula; the copula was a structure that protected everything inside. So we were having a lot of water damage, which is your number one enemy in any building or construction.

We fixed that, but we still need the bell structure tower where the bell hangs. We need woodwork done on that. We also need some reporting of bricks on the main building and some interior structures. We need some electrical things done.

We need the lead paint removed from the interior of the building.

The Society is asking the committee to consider funding our project to finish the clock tower restoration. We need about $356,000 to finish this. While the NAT Program has been wonderful for the last two years to get the first phase done, understand that NAP is through donations of businesses.

Sometimes small businesses can’t pay $10,000 to donate in a small town. That’s why we’ve had banks and things like that supporting us for the project, but you can only go to those wells so many times because the banks have other projects within the state.

We want your support to keep history alive in our town in New Bethlehem. This project is a perfect fit for the 250th Anniversary of the United States because this building is a replica of Independence Hall.

