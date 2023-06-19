Resolution Seeks Increased Funding for Community-Based Mental Health Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s no secret that the need for providing mental health services is increasing throughout the United States and on a local level.

Clarion County Commissioners last Tuesday adopted a resolution supporting increased funding for community-based mental health services in the FY 2023-24 state budget.

Marci Hall, Clarion County MH/DD/EI Director, said community-based mental health services include outpatient therapy, psychiatry, blended case management, certified peer specialists, and other services working with contracted providers.

Hall estimated more than 100 clients are being serviced.

According to the resolution, Pennsylvania has not invested adequately in these critical community resources. Since 2008, these funds have been eroded by state budget cuts and the elimination of cost-of-living adjustments, and community-based programs no longer have the resources to be innovative and keep up with the demand for needed services and have contributed to the closure of many community-based services.

“Some mental health diagnoses are more serious, and their symptoms are more severe,” said Hall. “For example, schizophrenia would be a serious mental illness, and depression and anxiety are on the lower end of the spectrum. Clarion County inpatient treatment for mental health is at the Clarion Psychiatric Hospital. For housing, we have a lot of landlords that work with our individuals.”

There is a shortage of locations for longer-term placements.

“Clarion County strongly urges a county mental health base funding increase to ensure that residents can access the care that they need and counties provide community-based mental health services, such as community residential programs, family-based support, outpatient care, and crisis intervention, which are critical to the well-being of our constituents and communities,” wrote commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley in the proclamation.

An increase in the county mental health base by $150 million in the FY 2023-24 budget is requested.

Clarion County supports appropriating the $100 million in federal ARP funding allocated for adult mental health consistent with the Behavioral Health Commission’s recommendations.

Additionally, Clarion County calls on the “Governor and General Assembly to commit to a long-term plan of further increases over the next five to ten years to pull Pennsylvania’s mental health system from the point of collapse to a system that fully meets needs. The state-county partnership across all service delivery areas must again be prioritized, including a commitment to additional and sustainable funding for community-based mental health services.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.