Eddie Montgomery, David Lee Murphy to Perform at Knox Raceway
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Tickets are available for a Country Concert Weekend at Knox Raceway featuring Eddie Montgomery and David Lee Murphy on July 14 & 15!
Friday, July 14, features Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Gary Burke III, and Perfect Timing.
Saturday, July 15, features David Lee Murphy, Gary Burke III, and local talent Kaleb Beichner.
The music starts at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
Presale ticket holders may enter the facility at 4:00 p.m. on both days for priority seating.
Purchase presale tickets for this event at knoxracewaypa.com or by calling 814-227-2600, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
General admission tickets will be available at the gate.
Primitive camping is available for $60 a night with a sewerage dump station ($25), fresh water, and firewood available.
No BYOB for concerts.
Come to have a good time, but remember, it’s a family show.
Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Drive, Knox, Pa.
