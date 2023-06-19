SPONSORED: NPRC to Host Virtual Information Session in July
Monday, June 19, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Find out how affordable education can be at NPRC’s virtual information session on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Register for the virtual information session but visiting www.discoverNPRC.org
Attendees will learn about the College’s history and mission, receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s academic and Workforce Development offerings. You are invited to the virtual Information Session. NPRC can’t wait to meet you!
Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.