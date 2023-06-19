 

SPONSORED: NPRC to Host Virtual Information Session in July

Monday, June 19, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Find out how affordable education can be at NPRC’s virtual information session on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Register for the virtual information session but visiting www.discoverNPRC.org

Attendees will learn about the College’s history and mission, receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s academic and Workforce Development offerings. You are invited to the virtual Information Session. NPRC can’t wait to meet you!

Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.

