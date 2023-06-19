State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Firearm from Vehicle in Piney Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Theft of Firearm from Vehicle in Piney Township

PSP Clarion investigated a theft from a vehicle on Huckleberry Ridge in Piney Township, Clarion County, at 9:32 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

Police say a Ruger LCP .380 firearm was stolen from a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500.

The firearm is valued at $300.00.

The victim is a 77-year-old Sligo man.

Vehicle Damaged in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred on Twin Church Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the driver and passenger side windows were damaged on a 2015 Ford Mustang that was parked in the driveway of the residence.

Police say the incident took place sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, and 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

The victim is a 47-year-old Knox man.

