Two Injured Following Collision at Route 208 Intersection

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured following a collision in Salem Township on Thursday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the intersection of State Route 208 and Nickelville Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 77-year-old Laura D. McElhattan, of Knox, was traveling south on Nickelville Road in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox while a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 21-year-old Ian F. Larson, of Knox, was simultaneously traveling west on Route 208.

According to police, the front left end of McElhattan’s vehicle collided with Larson’s front end.

Both McElhattan and Larson suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene by Clarion Hospital EMS and Seneca Area Emergency Services, respectively.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

According to police, McElhattan was charged with a traffic violation.

The vehicles sustained disabling damages.

Police were assisted on scene by Hovis Towing and Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.