 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two Injured Following Collision at Route 208 Intersection

Monday, June 19, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured following a collision in Salem Township on Thursday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the intersection of State Route 208 and Nickelville Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 77-year-old Laura D. McElhattan, of Knox, was traveling south on Nickelville Road in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox while a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 21-year-old Ian F. Larson, of Knox, was simultaneously traveling west on Route 208.

According to police, the front left end of McElhattan’s vehicle collided with Larson’s front end.

Both McElhattan and Larson suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene by Clarion Hospital EMS and Seneca Area Emergency Services, respectively.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

According to police, McElhattan was charged with a traffic violation.

The vehicles sustained disabling damages.

Police were assisted on scene by Hovis Towing and Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.