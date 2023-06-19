West Forest School Announces 2023 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest School has announced its 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Jeffrey Bayle – Valedictorian (pictured on left)

The valedictorian is Jeffrey Bayle, the son of Crissa Woodworth and Jeffrey Bayle.

Jeff has participated in Drama Club and was the recipient of the Drama Club Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Honor Society, Student Historians, Student Council, FCCLA, and the Industry Club.

Throughout his academic career, he has received the Forest Ready Certificate, the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Award, the Thomas D. Fulton Award, the Sherman Memorial Scholarship, Thomas E. McNamara Scholarship, Lions Club Academic Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Award, the Republican Essay Award, the President’s Academic Excellence Award.

Jeffrey’s future plans are to attend the Pennsylvania State University to major in Nuclear Engineering.

He has two siblings, Colter and Samuel.

Logan Niederriter – Salutatorian (pictured on right)

West Forest’s Salutatorian is Logan Niederriter.

Logan is the son of Eric and Valerie Niederriter.

Logan has graduated from the Electronic Technology Program at the Venango County Vo-Tech and is the president of the National Honor Society.

He has participated in the Drama Club, Student Historians, and is a member of the National Technical Honor Society.

Throughout his academic career, he has received the Forest Ready Certificate, Forest County Taxpayers Association Scholarship, J. Bowman Proper Scholarship, William and Elizabeth Scholarship, American Red Cross Scholarship, President’s Education Academic Award, and the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award.

At the Venango Technology Center, he received the Harold B. Albright Memorial Achievement Award, the Jo Burdick Checkers Safety Group Industrial Memorial Scholarship, and the Outstanding Student Award in the Electronics Technology program.

Logan’s future plans are to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in Electrical Technology.

He has one sibling, Bryant.

