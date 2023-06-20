7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA slight chance of thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 8 mph.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayA chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FridayShowers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
SaturdayShowers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
SundayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
MondayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
