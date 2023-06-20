Area Man Arrested for Reportedly Borrowing Tools, Not Returning Them in Salem Township

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have arrested an area man for reportedly borrowing over $1,500 worth of tools and not returning them to a woman in Salem Township.

According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, June 19, the theft occurred between September 15 and October 30 as the victim let a known 59-year-old Parker man borrow a Stihl chainsaw and weed-wacker from her residence on State Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say the known male failed to return the items to the victim.

The weed-wacker is valued at $620.06 and the chainsaw is valued at $953.99, for a total amount stolen of $1,574.05.

The victim is a 41-year-old Parker woman.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

