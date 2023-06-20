Clarion Comets Track Club Earns Six Medals at USATF Junior Olympics Championships

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Comets Track Club resumed competition from the winter indoor season to the summer outdoor season.

(Pictured above – from left: Comets Hayden Weber, James Keenan, Eliza Datko, Isaac Lerch, and Adin Bish.)

Seven Clarion County and Jefferson County athletes raced on the track against elite track & field clubs of western Pennsylvania at Slippery Rock University on June 17 and June 18.

Coached by Tammy Lerch with assistants BJ Roth and Dan Patton, the athletes continued their success from their respective spring track & field seasons in junior and senior high school.

On Saturday, Clarion Area sophomore Hayden Weber placed third and medaled in the Boys 17-18 800.

Clarion Area Freshman Eliza Datko finished third and medaled in the Girls 15-16 800 with a blistering kick in the final 50 meters. Clarion Area’s Isaac Lerch qualified for the 100-meter finals placing eighth in a crowded field, with the finals taking place the following day.

North Clarion freshman Grace Carroll just missed the podium for the Girls 15-16 Triple Jump, placing fourth. In addition, Clarion Area junior James Keenan placed 11th in the Boys 17-18 200.

Punxsutawney High School was represented by freshman Adin Bish, who competed in the Boys 15-16 800 and placed fourth with a personal best time of 2:16.31.

The races resumed Sunday morning with Bish running the Boys 15-16 1500, placing third and medaling. Lerch returned to race in the Boys 17-18 100 and finished seventh. Lerch also medaled, taking third place in the Boys 17-18 Long Jump with a new personal best of 19:10.75.

Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon took the top spot on the podium, winning the Girls 15-16 High Jump and clinching the event by a large margin. Carroll also jumped with Harmon, taking fifth place in the Girls 15-16 High Jump. She also placed fourth in the Girls 15-16 Long Jump with a personal best jump of 15:08.75.

Harmon wasn’t done as she finished second in the 400-meter race with a time of 59.96 for the Girls 15-16 division. Datko also ran the Girls 15-16 400 coming in ninth place with a personal best time of 1:09.61.

