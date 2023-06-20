Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions



The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring multiple positions.

Now Hiring:

Full time Direct Support Professionals in Clarion County and Venango County.

Part time Direct Support Professionals in Clarion County and Venango County.

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person who wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities? Are you someone ready to try something new? Do you want an opportunity to do something rewarding, and a career where you can make a difference in someone’s life?

If so, apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties.

Exciting job perks include:

$5,000 retention bonus!

Bi-annual incentive bonuses!

Monthly employee incentives!

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage $16/hr!

Medical coverage for full time employees.

Paid leave after probationary period.

Great mileage reimbursement.

Overtime available.

The opportunity to make a difference!

Applicants must:

Have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Have acceptable clearances and pass a drug screening.

Be 21 years of age or older.

Possess a valid driver’s license and have reliable transportation.

Have basic computer skills.

Be willing to work a variety of shifts.

If you are interested in working for The Arc, please email your resume to [email protected], apply on Indeed, or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 2 for more information.



