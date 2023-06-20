 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Grace Elizabeth Snyder

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Grace Elizabeth Snyder, age 83, of Wayne, Michigan passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.

She was born on August 8, 1939, in Brandy Camp, PA., the daughter of the late John and Edna (Doverspike) Shovestull.

Beloved wife of Blair Snyder.

Loving mother of Gary (Denise) and the late Larry Snyder.

Proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Will) Boettcher, Cori (Chet) Marden, Amanda Snyder, and Kelly (Jason) Price.

Great grandmother of Taiylore, Aubrie, Cidni and Adalynn.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 21, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Worthville Cemetery in Worthville, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.