Grace Elizabeth Snyder, age 83, of Wayne, Michigan passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.

She was born on August 8, 1939, in Brandy Camp, PA., the daughter of the late John and Edna (Doverspike) Shovestull.

Beloved wife of Blair Snyder.

Loving mother of Gary (Denise) and the late Larry Snyder.

Proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Will) Boettcher, Cori (Chet) Marden, Amanda Snyder, and Kelly (Jason) Price.

Great grandmother of Taiylore, Aubrie, Cidni and Adalynn.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 21, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Worthville Cemetery in Worthville, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.