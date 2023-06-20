Jean M. McAlevy, 92, a resident of Oil City Healthcare passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She formerly resided on Roberts St. in Titusville.

Jean was born on December 17, 1930, in Titusville to the late William Giffin and Stella (Sagan) Krawieck.

She married Willis J. McAlevy on September 18, 1951, in Titusville.

Mr. McAlevy preceded her in death on July 16, 2015.

She was a graduate of Colestock High School in 1948.

Jean was formerly employed as a legal secretary by Attorneys’ Fuller, Kinnunen, Miller & Gamble; with Skyline Industries, Struthers Wells Corporation and Sylvania.

She was a member of St. Walburga Church, and the former P.N.A.

Jean enjoyed bowling at Lin Van Lanes and served as secretary and treasurer of the ladies bowling league, solving crypto quotes, puzzles and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Schneider and husband Ed of Titusville, Catherine Huffman and husband R. Joseph of Grand Valley; grandchildren, Joseph (Darla) Schneider of Union City, Derek (Jessica) Schneider of Cranberry Twp., Jamie (Michelle) Schneider of Saegertown, David (Jessica) Schneider of Titusville, Travis (Kristy) Huffman of Meadville, Jessie (David) Johnson of Russell, Shane Huffman (Cookie) of Grand Valley, Dylan Huffman (Cierra), and Charissa Agnes (Matt); great-grandchildren, Tyler (Danielle) Schneider, Macoy (Caitlyn) & Mason Elias, Mykaela & Ciara Schneider, Bryce, Ian & Fletcher Schneider, Blake & Brant Schneider, Anden, Gaige & Braxton Huffman, Carter & Poppy Johnson, Kaylee & Aubree Huffman, James and Ethan; great-great grandchildren, Peyton, Zoey, Sofia, Landyn, Mahala, Isabell, Colton, Lukas, and Kelsea; brothers, Frances (Nancy) Giffin of Centerville, Robert Giffin of Erie, Daniel (Shirley) Giffin of Warren, John Krawieck of Oil City, Joseph Krawieck of Oil City; sister, Jane Kibbe of TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Schneider; a brother, James Krawieck; and sisters, Julie Kibbe and Dorothy Krawieck.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted.

Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Titus Church 213 W. Main St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the American Cancer Society donate.cancer.org.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab Center for the loving care they took of Jean during her time there.

