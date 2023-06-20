 

Keystone SMILES Americorps Kicks Off Summer Program with Flower Project

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

KIMG0813 (1)KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps kicked off summer programs with its annual Main Street Flower Project for Knox and Emlenton communities.

Deible’s Landscaping & Greenhouses in Knox donates flowers annually for the project.

KIMG0812

This year, Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members and staff will be helping with the Garden of Hope at the Cancer Center in Clarion starting with flower planters at the pavilion.

For more information about Keystone SMILES, visit https://www.keystonesmiles.org/americorps.

KIMG0817


