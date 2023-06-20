Local Woman Kicked Out of Vehicle, Left Stranded in Elk County

ELK CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly threatened and kicked out of a vehicle and left stranded in Elk County.

According to Ridgway-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of Shawmut Road and State Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County, for a report of an individual in distress around 10:46 a.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Police say contact was made with the individual—a 36-year-old woman from Templeton, Armstrong County—who stated she was dropped off on the side of the roadway and did not have any means of getting back home.

The woman further stated she was in a 2012 GMC with an individual who threatened her and grabbed her before forcing her out of the vehicle.

The arrestee is a known 36-year-old male from Templeton.

This investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

