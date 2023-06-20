Local Man Accused of Burglarizing Clarion Borough Residence in Retaliation

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly burglarized a Clarion Borough residence in retaliation.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges were filed against 22-year-old David J. Conner, of Leeper, at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police responded to an apartment on Leatherwood Drive for a report of domestic dispute around 4:01 p.m. on May 7.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a known victim who stated that no domestic dispute had occurred, but that David Conner came into the residence, kicked in the front door, and entered the apartment, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Conner had yelled at the victim and demanded him to go outside. They argued verbally and Conner stole a blue, orange, and white pair of Nike Lebron Soldier 15 shoes from the residence and fled in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Police had arrived shortly after the incident occurred, and Conner had already fled the scene. The caller and a second victim, a known female, corroborated the victim’s story, the complaint notes.

The victim believes this incident to have been in retaliation for a previous event in which the victim broke into Conner’s residence. The victim was charged for this incident, the complaint states.

Both victims were interviewed and gave written statements. Officers observed and documented damage to the front door latch, the complaint indicates.

Charges were filed against Conner on May in Judge Quinn’s office.

He is currently free after posting $1,000.00 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27, at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

