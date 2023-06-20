Police Seeking Information on Theft of Gasoline in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft that occurred in Knox Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, June 19, gas cans were stolen from a victim’s driveway on Huefner Spring Road in Knox Township, Clarion County, sometime between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, and 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25.

Police say it was determined an actor stole two five-gallon gas cans (valued at $50.00) and one three-gallon gas can (valued at $15.00).

All cans contained a total approximate amount of $50.00 worth of gasoline.

The victim is a 47-year-old Lucinda woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

