Reverend W. LeRoy Jones, 89, of Magnolia, Delaware departed this life to inherit the place God has prepared for him on June 17, 2023 at Dover Place in Dover.

He was the son of the late Roy E. and Ethel Thoroughgood Jones of Millsboro, Delaware.

LeRoy graduated from Millsboro High School, Wesley College, and West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

Ending his educational endeavors at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC where upon graduation, LeRoy was ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church, foregoing his prospective offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Together with his college sweetheart and wife, Barbara Dawson Jones, married in 1956, they devoted their lives to their family, volunteering for organizations that benefited others, and touching many lives and hearts in the churches they were appointed to serve.

These churches included Magnolia, Barrett’s Chapel, and Bower’s Beach in Delaware, Ingomar, Fox Chapel, California, Greenstone (Avalon), Clarion, and Monroeville in Pennsylvania.

Upon retirement, LeRoy and Barbara returned to Magnolia, Delaware, where they spent the first years of their married life.

Since moving to Delaware, they served in Magnolia, Little Creek, Leipsic, Harrington, Camden, Smyrna, and Dover churches, leaving a lasting legacy within the community.

Additionally, LeRoy and Barbara thoroughly cherished spending time with their grandchildren and attending their many activities until Barbara’s death in 2008.

LeRoy met Betty Salmon through the Wesley United Methodist Church and they were married in April of 2009.

LeRoy loved being a part of Betty’s family.

Together, they enjoyed time with friends and doting on their grandchildren.

LeRoy will be remembered as a thoughtful man with a strong faith.

He delighted in connecting with his congregation and community, sharing life stories, and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

LeRoy was a member of Union Lodge #7 and served as Grand Chaplain on the Delaware Masonic Grand Staff.

He was able to combine his passion for sports with his ministry in his role as director of the annual athletic camp at Jumonville Camp and Retreat Center.

In addition to his love of sports, LeRoy also enjoyed boating.

Psalm 89:9 states that; You rule the pride of the sea, when its waves rise up, you calm them.

This could be a metaphor for his life as a servant of the Lord.

Rev. Jones is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Karen and Dirk Vandermeer of Clarion, PA, Leslie and David Helfgott of Vienna, VA, and Denise and Curtis Brosius of Magnolia, DE. Near and dear to his heart, LeRoy is also survived by his grandchildren, Drew (Jen) Vandermeer, Gretchen (Josh) Danko, Rachel and Nathan Helfgott, Luke, Joel (Rebecca), Seth and Leah Brosius.

He also enjoyed teasing his energetic great grandchildren, Brinley, Addison, Tate, Luke, Wyatt, Madelyn, and Logan.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Torbert Funeral Chapel on Lebanon Road in Dover.

A celebration of LeRoy’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 21st at Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover.

Interment will take place privately at Barrett’s Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Hospice or West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.torbertfuneral.com/.

