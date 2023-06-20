Roger Clark Anderson, 95, of Franklin, PA, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, in UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA.

Born May 21, 1928, in Jamestown, NY, he was the only child of Edith (Clark) and Levi Anderson.

Roger graduated in 1946 from Titusville High School and worked for Struthers Wells until serving in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952.

He was stationed in Frankfort, Germany.

Roger attended Penn State University, earning a degree in Mining Engineering in 1958.

He was employed by Joy Manufacturing Franklin from 1958 to 1996 and was a member of the Professional Engineering Society.

As a Senior Engineer, Roger obtained several patents for his design work.

He maintained a lifelong fascination with how things were built and operated.

Roger married Marjorie Kerr on August 16, 1958, in Titusville, PA.

He leaves behind his three children, Stephen Anderson, Pinellas Park, Florida; David Anderson (Kay) Franklin, PA, and Bruce (Lee Ann) Anderson, Cincinnati, OH, and several grandchildren.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marjorie of 61 years (2019), and daughter-in-law Sheila (2023).

He remained active following his retirement until his passing, spending winters in Port Charlotte, FL.

Roger volunteered for Habit for Humanity and several building mission trips.

He always helped others in need.

Roger was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Franklin, PA, and Port Charlotte United Methodist Church of Port Charlotte, FL.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 12:00 – 2:00 followed by a service at 2:30 with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, Lead Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Roger will be buried next to his wife, Marjorie, in the Kingsley Cemetery in Townville, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church building fund or Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.

