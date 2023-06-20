 

SPONSORED: Hankook Tires Rebate Is Still Happening at Kerle Tire Company!

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Kerle tire NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Hankook Tires rebate continues at Kerle Tire Company through the month of June. Get up to a $100.00 rebate when you buy a set of four select Hankook tires!

Hankook Tires 2023 Great Catch Rebate

HK Rebate

Click here to view the qualifying tires.

Product and Reward Values

$100 – Hankook iON Evo AS
$100 – Hankook Ventus S1 EVO Z AS X
$80 – Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme
$80 – Hankook Ventus S1 AS
$70 – Hankook Dynapro HP2
$60 – Hankook Kinergy PT

Screenshot 2023-05-09 054241(CLICK ON IMAGE FOR A LARGER VERSION.)

For more information, visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here, stop in at their tire shop located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa., or call 814-226-6657.

Kerle Tire Company – your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Kerle Tire 7-3 new

Kerle - 4 new

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


