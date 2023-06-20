TRUE THROWBACK: Redbank Valley’s Izzy Bond Enjoys Style of Play of Yesteryear on Basketball Court



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Izzy Bond may have been born in the wrong era.

Her favorite team is the Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman Chicago Bulls’ teams in the 1990s. Her favorite show? The Golden Girls.

On the basketball court for the Redbank Valley girls basketball team, the incoming senior forward is also a throwback in the model of the gritty Rodman.

“I look up to Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman,” Bond said. “Rodman wasn’t necessarily a big scoring threat back in the 90s, but he worked hard under the basket and did all the “dirty work” like rebounding and defense and things like that. I also admire Jordan’s lethal champion mentality and the way he pushes his teammates to be great. I strive to have those qualities.”



Bond was a key piece off the bench for the Bulldogs on their run to a second straight District 9 Class 2A title.

Her fascination with the Bulls’ dynasty began when she watched The Last Dance, a documentary about Michael Jordan that aired in 2020, with her mother, Janelle.

“My mom has a bunch of Michael Jordan cards,” Bond said. “I just started getting to know Michael Jordan and going in depth into the Chicago Bulls of the 90s and their style of play. I think it just kind of resembles Redbank, honestly, because they ran the floor, they pushed the ball and I fell in love with their team.”

It’s no coincidence that the uniform number she wears for the Bulldogs is 23.



(Izzy Bond/photo by Stephanie Bonanno)

She’d wear Rodman’s famous No. 91 if she could.

“I feel like I resemble him a lot,” Bond said. “I’m not the biggest of anything. I’m not a scoring threat. I’m down there under the basket grabbing rebounds and doing the dirty work.”

THE BOND FILE

NAME: Izzy Bond

YEAR: Senior

SPORTS: Volleyball, basketball, track and field

2022-23 HIGHLIGHTS: Was a key player off the bench for the 26-2 Redbank Valley girls basketball team, which won their second consecutive D9 title and a state playoff game.

Q: What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned while playing sports?

A: There is always someone out there who is willing to work harder and is better than you. Also, hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

Q: What’s your pre-game routine?

A: I listen to music and try to think about good plays I will make in the game and good plays I’ve made in the past to set a positive mindset going into the game.

Q: What do you do to handle a loss?

A: I reflect a lot. I think about what I could’ve done better to get the team a win. I think about my efforts in practice and outside of practice and try to figure out what aspects of my game need to change.

Q: You played well and so did your sister, Addy (an incoming sophomore). Is it exciting seeing her develop, too? She had some big games.

A: I was so proud of her. I think she really stepped up when the team needed her.

Q: Are you guys pretty close?

A: Oh, she’s my best friend. I hang out with her more than anybody else.

Q: Have you always had that close relationship, or did that develop as you got older?

A: Honestly, we’re been best friends ever since we were born.

Q: Is it important to you to play three sports at Redbank and not just focus on one?

A: I like to jump on every opportunity I have. I just love making friends and meeting new people. It’s really just about making memories.

