Two Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Route 899 in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jenks Township early Saturday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:44 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, on State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by 29-year-old Daniel B. McLain, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the roadway and into the path of the vehicle.

McLain maneuvered to vehicle east off the right shoulder of the roadway to avoid hitting the deer. It then hit a tree, a ditch, and then impacted a shrub before striking another tree, coming to an uncontrolled rest.

The deer proceeded to run east into the wooded area near the roadway.

The front airbags deployed in both the driver and passenger compartments.

Both McLain and a passenger—26-year-old Alyssa M. Cyphert, of Corsica—suffered suspected minor injuries. They were treated by Clarion Hospital EMS and eventually transported to Clarion Hospital.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

