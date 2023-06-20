 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Route 899 in Jenks Township

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jenks Township early Saturday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:44 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, on State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by 29-year-old Daniel B. McLain, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the roadway and into the path of the vehicle.

McLain maneuvered to vehicle east off the right shoulder of the roadway to avoid hitting the deer. It then hit a tree, a ditch, and then impacted a shrub before striking another tree, coming to an uncontrolled rest.

The deer proceeded to run east into the wooded area near the roadway.

The front airbags deployed in both the driver and passenger compartments.

Both McLain and a passenger—26-year-old Alyssa M. Cyphert, of Corsica—suffered suspected minor injuries. They were treated by Clarion Hospital EMS and eventually transported to Clarion Hospital.

Both occupants were using seat belts.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.