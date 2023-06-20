William M. Downs, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Friday June 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH, after an extended illness.

Born Dec. 3, 1937 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Harry E. Downs Sr. & Martha Fenske Downs.

Bill was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Oil City PA, attended Edinboro University, Penn State and Pitt.

He was married to the former Edna E. Hewitt in St. Jospeh Church on Sept. 13, 1958 by the late Rev. Maloney.

They enjoyed 45 years of marriage.

She preceded him in death on Dec. 2, 2003.

Bill had an extended career with Franklin Steel, employed in sales, as assistant plant manager, then as plant manager.

After Franklin Steel closed, Bill worked as plant manager for SMI Structural Metals Inc. until his retirement.

Bill was a member of St. Joseph Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

As a youth, he enjoyed playing basketball, football, baseball and softball and had been a member of the hayrake league.

Bill was also a member of the Izaak Walton.

He is survived by one son, Wiilliam Downs Jr. & his wife Julia of Cincinnati, two grandchildren, Emily Downs of Los Angeles CA and Rian Downs of St. George UT, a sister, Marie Marczak of Oil City, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and three special childhood friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Harry Downs Jr. & his wife Therese, a brother-in-law Dick Marczak, a cousin, Thomas Downs, and a special friend, Pat Morrison.

Friends will be received on Friday, June 23, from 2-4PM and 7-9PM in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24, at 10AM at St. Joseph Church with Fr. John Miller presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

