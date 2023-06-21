7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 79. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
