Case Against Clarion Woman Accused of Using Grandparents’ Bank Card on Amazon Moves Forward in Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Clarion woman accused of using her grandparents’ bank account to make several purchases on Amazon moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charge against 23-year-old Jasmine Marie Watkins, of Clarion, was waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 20, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter:

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

Watkins remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred from December 7, 2022, to January 3, 2022, near State Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Jasmine Watkins’ grandparents provided their checking account card information for a one-time purchase.

Watkins continued to use the card on future Amazon purchases without permission, the complaint continues.

The following is a list of charges not authorized:

December 7, 2022, for $24.87, $27.43, and $32.79;

December 27, 2022, for $16.94, $58.25, and $10.59;

December 30, 2022, for $34.68, $38.14, $67.96, and $48.00; and

January 3, 2023, for $6.99, $16.90, $43.99, $50.20, $70.24, and $72.88.

The total amount stolen is $620.85, the complaint notes.

PSP Clarion filed charges against Watkins on May 15, 2023.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.