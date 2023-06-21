Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smoked Pork Butt

Low and slow is the best way to go when cooking pork butt, and it happens perfectly in a smoker!

Ingredients

1 bone-in pork shoulder roast (8 to 10 pounds)

Applewood chips or pellets



3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard1/4 cup All-Purpose Meat Seasoning or favorite spice rub1/3 cup apple cider or juice3 tablespoons cider vinegar

Directions

-Let roast stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat the smoker to 275°. Add wood chips or pellets to the smoker according to the manufacturer’s directions.

-Trim excess fat from pork, leaving some exterior fat. Pat roast dry; rub with mustard and sprinkle with spice rub. Place pork in the smoker. In a spray bottle, combine apple cider and vinegar; lightly spritz pork. Smoke, spritzing every hour, until pork reaches 165° and is a dark brown color, about 5 hours.

-Transfer pork to a 13×9-in. baking pan or large cast iron skillet; liberally spritz with cider mixture. Cover tightly with foil and return to smoker. Cook until pork reaches the desired degree of doneness. For sliced pork, cook until pork reaches 190° to 195°, 2-3 hours longer. For pulled pork, cook until 200° to 205°. Remove and let stand at room temperature, covered for 45-60 minutes. For slices, cut around the bone and cut the roast into slices. For pulled pork, remove the bone and shred the pork. Skim fat from cooking juices; toss pork with cooking juices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.