 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smoked Pork Butt

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Low and slow is the best way to go when cooking pork butt, and it happens perfectly in a smoker!

Ingredients

1 bone-in pork shoulder roast (8 to 10 pounds)
Applewood chips or pellets

3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard
1/4 cup All-Purpose Meat Seasoning or favorite spice rub
1/3 cup apple cider or juice
3 tablespoons cider vinegar

Directions

-Let roast stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat the smoker to 275°. Add wood chips or pellets to the smoker according to the manufacturer’s directions.

-Trim excess fat from pork, leaving some exterior fat. Pat roast dry; rub with mustard and sprinkle with spice rub. Place pork in the smoker. In a spray bottle, combine apple cider and vinegar; lightly spritz pork. Smoke, spritzing every hour, until pork reaches 165° and is a dark brown color, about 5 hours.

-Transfer pork to a 13×9-in. baking pan or large cast iron skillet; liberally spritz with cider mixture. Cover tightly with foil and return to smoker. Cook until pork reaches the desired degree of doneness. For sliced pork, cook until pork reaches 190° to 195°, 2-3 hours longer. For pulled pork, cook until 200° to 205°. Remove and let stand at room temperature, covered for 45-60 minutes. For slices, cut around the bone and cut the roast into slices. For pulled pork, remove the bone and shred the pork. Skim fat from cooking juices; toss pork with cooking juices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.