Featured Local Job: Jr High Volleyball Head Coach & Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach



Keystone School District has openings for a Jr High Volleyball Head Coach & Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach.

Available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send Current Clearances and Three Letters of Reference to:

Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, Principal

Keystone High School

700 Beatty Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled.



