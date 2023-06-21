Jess Quinn Offers Advice to 2023 Clarion-Limestone Graduates

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jess Quinn, a 1990 Clarion-Limestone graduate, was the keynote speaker for C-L’s 2023 graduation ceremony.

(Pictured above: C-L Commencement Speaker Jess Quinn (left) with father, District Magistrate Duane Quinn.)

Quinn was hired by the Clarion Area School District in 1999 and has taught title reading/math, fourth and fifth grade, and is currently teaching sixth grade.

In addition to broadcasting basketball games for YDL Sports Network/D9 and D10 sports.com, he is a published author. His first book, Before Becoming Man, was published in 2019, and a second book, Before the Break of Dawn, is currently being published.

C-L Principal Rob Sintobin introduced Quinn, recognizing Quinn’s varied background, including teaching his three children.

“As you take your next step, as you decide to write the next chapter in your books,” Quinn told the Class of 2023, “remember three things…

“Remember to thank those who helped you along the way. Even the tough ones, people that were tough ones, expect a lot of you, and they’re always in your corner. Number Two, never let anybody tell you you are not good enough. And, Number Three, if you set out in life to impact, positively impact people’s lives, you will be successful.“

Forty-four Clarion-Limestone students graduated in the recent Clarion-Limestone Area High School annual commencement ceremony program held at the high school sports complex under perfect weather for the outdoor commencement.

Plans for the graduating seniors included continuing their education at colleges and trade schools, entering the workforce, and enlisting in the U.S. Marines. A few were still undecided about plans.

Valedictorian Jocelyn Henry and Salutatorian Kendall Dunn celebrated their longtime friendship and competition for school honors.

Valedictorian Jocelyn Henry

Jocelyn is the daughter of Mike and Robin Henry. She plans to major in exercise science in the doctorate physical therapy track at Chatham University.

“This moment right here is a huge success in all of our lives. From this point on, we’ll have billions of moments of success, whether they’re large or small,” Jocelyn said. “As we leave tonight, I hope we all go from here, remembering everything we’ve learned academically and socially, and take this into the next chapter of our lives. It’s now our turn to redefine success. Congratulations, Class of 2023. I hope you’ll find your definitions of success and live it to the fullest.

Salutatorian Kendall Dunn

Kendall is the daughter of Craig and Laura Dunn. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to major in pre-professional studies with a minor in pre-physical therapy. In addition, she plans to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level.

Kendall said, “Sometimes I wish we would never grow up because most of us have been together since kindergarten. Our class isn’t the closest, but it’s still bittersweet seeing us receive our diplomas because we grew up together. When we go our separate ways, some of us will start our new journey in August while others will continue their journey through the workforce.”

In addition to the awarding of diplomas by principal Sintobin and Superintendent Brian Weible, Junior Class Officers Nick Aaron and Lilly Mahle offered a greeting; the Clarion-Limestone Choir, directed by Jody Hattrick, offered a musical selection; Bracey Goheen gave the senior officer speech; and Superintendent Bryan Weible gave closing remarks.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.