Local Woman Suffers Leg Injury, Airlifted to Hospital After Motorcycle Crashes on Route 861

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a deer in Porter Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, on State Route 861, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 72-year-old George M. Steele, of New Bethlehem, was traveling east on a 2016 Harley Davidson when a deer entered the roadway from the right side.

Steele’s motorcycle crashed into the deer with its front bumper, causing minor damage.

Steele was not injured.

His passenger—70-year-old Carol M. Steele, of New Bethlehem—suffered a leg injury and was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian.

Neither occupant was using a helmet, police say.

Police were assisted on the scene by New Bethlehem Fire Company 1.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.