Local Woman Suffers Leg Injury, Airlifted to Hospital After Motorcycle Crashes on Route 861

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

lifeflight-main-bannerPORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a deer in Porter Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, on State Route 861, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 72-year-old George M. Steele, of New Bethlehem, was traveling east on a 2016 Harley Davidson when a deer entered the roadway from the right side.

Steele’s motorcycle crashed into the deer with its front bumper, causing minor damage.

Steele was not injured.

His passenger—70-year-old Carol M. Steele, of New Bethlehem—suffered a leg injury and was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian.

Neither occupant was using a helmet, police say.

Police were assisted on the scene by New Bethlehem Fire Company 1.


