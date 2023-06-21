Marilyn J. Luce, age 74, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly after a period of declining health on June 19, 2023, at her daughter’s residence.

Born in Grove City, on October 7, 1948, she was a daughter of the late John H. Fredickson and Lillian Ruth Snyder Fredickson.

Marilyn attended Big Bend United Methodist Church during her earlier years.

Marilyn worked at Polk Center as an aide for over 25 years, until her retirement.

She enjoyed camping in Erie at Sara’s Campground on the beach with her grandchildren and close friends, making homemade candy and selling it, and yard sales.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

But most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family during all the family gatherings, and especially time her grandkids and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, Shelley M. Smeltzer and her husband Kennith, of Oil City, and Robert A. Rodemoyer and his wife Karen, of North East; one son-in-law, Eric Hutchinson of Oil City; ten grandchildren, Brandon Grieff and his wife Hannah, Britian Grieff and significant other Kyle, Austin Grieff, Aleah Grieff and significant other David, Collin Poston, Maysa Poston, Alexandria Rodemoyer, Ethan Rodemoyer, Alaina Rodemoyer, and Mariah Rodemoyer; and eight great grandchildren.

Also surviving are three sisters, Ruth Ann Fisher of Mercer, Martha Huscroft of Kinsman, OH, and Doris Burns of Fredonia; and her best friend, Melinda Pierce of Oil City.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, preceding Marilyn in death are a daughter, Jennifer J. Rodemoyer, a granddaughter, Maria Hutchinson, and a sister who passed away as an infant.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, June 22, at the Morrison Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where funeral services will follow the visitation, beginning at 6:30 pm, with Pastor Bonnie Stoudt officiating.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

