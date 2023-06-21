Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville PA, and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus.

She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.

Becky was born April 21, 1942, the first born of James and Ethel (Zerbe) Beach Latchaw.

She was born in the living room of her grandparents’ farmhouse, a few miles south of Franklin, PA.

When she was a few years old, her parents divorced and her grandparents became her legal guardians.

She grew up with Gram and Gramps on the farm with cows, horses, pigs, chickens, and a big vegetable garden.

She enjoyed her life on the farm, helping with chores, and learning to drive a tractor several years before she was old enough to drive a car.

Becky attended a one-room schoolhouse through the 8th grade, skipping grade two because her teacher realized she already knew that material and was ready to learn something new.

Her high school years were spent at Franklin High School.

Becky always said she “found” her husband, Robert Nelson, months before he paid her any attention and was just waiting for him to notice her.

He finally did one night when she was among a group of friends in Isaly’s and made it clear right away that he was interested.

Her story of that meeting was one she enjoyed telling.

They dated more than a year and were married on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1959.

They had seven children and were married for 56 years before Bob passed away April 30, 2015.

Becky was a homemaker and made it a warm and loving one.

She raised her children well and was a wonderful example of how to treat others.

She laughed easily, had a ready smile for everyone, and was giving smiles until the very last.

Although she thought she was shy, Becky always managed to make people feel special.

Everyone who met her felt comfortable and at ease with her.

She was gentle and kind and considered friends and family most important.

Becky delighted in many simple pleasures: family game nights, birds at her feeders, houseplants, flowers, and gardening.

She and Bob enjoyed wintering a number of years in Avon Park, FL and making several new friendships.

She appreciated trips with her children to visit places she had never been.

She liked oldies music, especially Elvis Presley.

She was fond of snowmen and had collected over 700 of them.

Becky was talented at a variety of crafts over the years, crocheting many afghans and stitching a gorgeous quilt.

She painted many cute wooden cutouts Bob created, including 76 different layered woodcraft animals.

After Bob’s passing, Becky was glad to be introduced to a wonderful group of ladies.

She enjoyed her monthly get-togethers with the Lunch Bunch and many other outings with her new friends.

She worshipped most recently at Titusville Free Methodist Church, appreciating the love and care of friends there.

Since pandemic, she enjoyed church on TV with Grace Church, her daughter’s church in McKean.

She was proud of her large family and being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren is what made Becky the happiest.

Along with her 56 year marriage, she considered being a loving mother and grandmother her greatest accomplishment.

We all agree that is something at which she excelled.

Becky is survived by her seven children: Cheri Carbaugh and husband Curt of Titusville, Roger Nelson and wife Dawn of Oneida NY, John Nelson and wife Beth Patterson of Baldwinsville NY, Sandy Tidd and husband Tom of Edinboro, Jeff Nelson and companion Marcia Moon of Titusville, Doug Nelson and wife Shari of Titusville, and Paul Nelson and companion Shandin White of Titusville.

She is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren, as well as her sister Sally Garris and husband Richard of Rocky Grove; her brother-in-law Norm Nelson of Titusville; sister-in-law Nancy Williams of Ohio; and sister-in-law and special friend Linda Frost of Titusville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Becky was preceded in death by her brother, John Beach.

A celebration of Becky’s life will be held later this summer.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, PA 16341.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.