SPONSORED: 4 Your Car Connection to Hold 21st Anniversary Celebration on Saturday: Free BBQ, Car Show, More
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection will be holding their 21st Anniversary FREE BBQ event on Saturday, June 24.
The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
It is open to the public and is free to everyone.
Food will be served by DB’S Smokin’ BBQ; ice cream will be available by Pink Champagne Cupcakery / Sassy Mama’s Sweet Shoppe; and entertainment will be provided by Jumping Joey and the talented balloon artist InKrEdible IKE.
A hot dog eating contest will take place at 12:30 p.m.
There will also be a car show with cash prizes.
Live music will be provided by The Necessary Experience.
There will be door prizes and giveaways that have been provided by 4YCC.
For more information about the event, visit: https://www.4yourcarconnection.com/free-bbq
4 Your Car Connection is located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.