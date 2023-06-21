 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: 4 Your Car Connection to Hold 21st Anniversary Celebration on Saturday: Free BBQ, Car Show, More

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

IMG_1986 (1)CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection will be holding their 21st Anniversary FREE BBQ event on Saturday, June 24.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is open to the public and is free to everyone.

Food will be served by DB’S Smokin’ BBQ; ice cream will be available by Pink Champagne Cupcakery / Sassy Mama’s Sweet Shoppe; and entertainment will be provided by Jumping Joey and the talented balloon artist InKrEdible IKE.

A hot dog eating contest will take place at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be a car show with cash prizes.

Live music will be provided by The Necessary Experience.

There will be door prizes and giveaways that have been provided by 4YCC.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.4yourcarconnection.com/free-bbq

4 Your Car Connection is located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.