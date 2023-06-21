SPONSORED: MHY Family Services Explains Benefits of Multisystemic Therapy Program
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Multisystemic Therapy (MST) Program is a comprehensive mental health and behavioral health program.
MHY is the first provider to bring this visionary program to Pennsylvania, and the first provider in the country to receive approval to use Medicaid funding.
This groundbreaking program for children ages nine to seventeen yields scientifically proven results that transform lives, restore family stability and heal our youth–right in the comfort of home. And, with highly trained therapists available 24/7, MHY is at the forefront of this fast, effective, and groundbreaking treatment phenomenon.
For more information about MHY Family Services visit https://mhyfamilyservices.org/
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.